Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV, Derrick White help 60 children pick out new school threads, kicks

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs top draft pick Lonnie Walker IV teamed up with his new Spurs teammate Derrick White on Wednesday off the court for the first time to take 60 deserving children from the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio on a back-to-school shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Each child was given a $100 gift card at Vance Jackson and Loop 410 store location. It looked as if most of them went after new shoes for the 2018-2019 school year.

“It’s cool to see all the kids excited to hang out with us, and I’m excited to hang out with them,” White said.

“It makes my day,” said Walker on his first official duty with the Spurs since he was drafted by the Silver and Black at 18th overall. “This is kind of what the whole meaning of everything, being bigger than basketball.”

White, who has a good chance at starting this season with the departure of both Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in the trade to Toronto, said, “I’m super excited for the season to start. I think we’ve got a bunch of good guys in the locker room. I think we can do something special.”

Walker, who is expected to be brought in as a backup point guard to both Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills, can’t wait to put on the Spurs uniform.

“It’s going to be a very intriguing season, a very exciting season, and I’m just excited to be a part of the Spurs,” Walker said.

The 2018-2019 regular season for the NBA will tip off Oct. 16, with the Spurs regular season schedule due out this Friday.

