Spurs look to bounce back in first meeting against Russell Westbrook, Thunder this season

SAN ANTONIO - The 2018-19 NBA season is half over and Thursday night for the first time this season, the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder will do battle.

It is a the first of a back-to-back. They will meet again Saturday in Oklahoma.

Both teams enter the game with a loss.

The Spurs lost on the road Wednesday night in Memphis 96-86, ending their five-game winning streak.

The Spurs struggled to get anything going on the offensive side of the ball.

They only score 31 first half points. They shot 36 percent for the game and turned the ball over 15 times. Marco Belinelli was their leading scorer with 14.

The Spurs will have to play much different if they are going to beat the Thunder.

Oklahoma City is coming off a loss to Minnesota 119-117, their second in a row.

Despite that, Russell Westbrook is still having a triple-double season. He is averaging 21 points 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

But even Westbrook knows all that offense isn’t going to mean much if the Thunder don’t play good enough defense to slow down the Spurs dynamic duo of DeMar DeRozan (22 points a game) and LaMarcus Aldridge ( 20 points a game).

“As a team we are going to play team defense and do what we do,” Westbrook said.

“They are a very effective offensive team,” Billy Donovan said, Thunder head coach. “We’ll have to do a great job defensively for the full 48 minutes.”

The Thunder are 5-5 in their last ten games but still in third place in the Western Conference at 25-15.

The Spurs are 7-3 over their last ten, but 24-18 overall and seventh place in the Western Conference standings.

