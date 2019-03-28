Spurs look to get key win on Manu Ginobili jersey retirement night

SAN ANTONIO - It may seem like an ordinary game night with the San Antonio Spurs hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Spurs need a win after losing three out of their last four, including a loss at home to Miami, and dropping to the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings.

It may seem like a normal need a win night, but it's not.

The Spurs need a win, but after the game, regardless of the outcome, it will be time to honor to one of the all time greats to ever where a Spurs uniform, Manu Ginobili. The Spurs will be retiring No. 20.

"Tonight will be very special and heartfelt, and I am sure a lot of emotion and probably not a dry eye in the building," said Patty Mills.

Manu was a four-time NBA Champion who spent his entire NBA career in San Antonio as a member of the "big three" that included himself, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker.

He gained respect as an awesome teammate, hardworker on the court, and a class act off the court.

"Heartfelt day for a lot of people in San Antonio, community and far far beyond," Mills said.

Ginobili not only has respect and love from all of his teammates and the fans, but he has respect from those that played and cheered against him.

"He was a guy I just loved watching play because he brought it every single game, and that is a talent in itself," said Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.

"He was a really, really special player. He means a lot not only to San Antonio but to the entire league. A guy that is universally well liked," said Love.

Not only is Love a fan, but so is his brother back home in Portland.

"He had Penny Hardaway [ jersey] when we were young and then he had Manu when he got to junior high and high school, so he loved his game," Love said.

"He's left a legacy that goes beyond what happens on the court, but it's been his passion his energy his competitiveness for the game," Mills said. "Obviously a special day."

What would make it more special, a Spurs victory.

The Cavs are struggling this year and the Spurs have been struggling lately trying to turn things around and move up from the eigth spot in the West.

"They are very tough with LaMarcus," Love said. "LaMarcus has been on a tear all season long, same thing with DeMar, DeMar has been excellent. Those guys can put up points in a hurry and their system has always been key in everything they do."

"Playing them here at home very tough, we need to match their energy match their intensity and be able to execute," said Love.

Mills hopes his current teammates will feel the same energy he will feel, and the Spurs can pull off a win.

"Maybe they will feel that as well, not sure but I will definitely feel the passion and play with the same energy and passion that he always did," Mills said.

