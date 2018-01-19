Spurs look to improve road record, head north to face Raptors on Friday

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, left, and San Antonio Spurs guard Kyle Anderson, right, scramble for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 101-97. (AP…

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs are finishing their three-game Eastern Conference road trip with a game in Canada on Friday versus the Toronto Raptors.

The tip-off between San Antonio and Toronto is 6 p.m. and the game will be shown on Fox Sports Southwest.

The Spurs, who last defeated the Brooklyn Nets 100-95, have alternated wins and losses for the past 11 games.

RELATED: What about Manu? Not-household-name players get All-Star votes from NBA peers

RELATED: Popovich: NBA fights are 'the silliest, namby pambiest thing I've ever seen'

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge continued his stellar play and had 34 points and eight rebounds in the latest win while Patty Mills scored 25 points and had a career-high seven three-pointers.

The victory came after the team announced that All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard would be out indefinitely so he can continue rehabilitating from the right thigh injury that forced him to miss the start of the season.

San Antonio was also without the services of guard Manu Ginobili because of a bruised right thigh and Rudy Gay, both whom also appear to be out again on Friday.

The Toronto Raptors had lost two straight games before defeating the Detroit Pistons 96-91 on Wednesday night.

With the win the Raptors improved to 16-3 at home, the second-best record in the league behind San Antonio (19-2). The Spurs however are only 11-14 on the road.

Toronto has not lost back-to-back games at the Air Canada Centre since Jan. 22 and 24 of last year, when they lost to both Phoenix and San Antonio. Overall, the Raptors have lost four straight games against the Spurs.

The Raptors are led by their all-star duo in the backcourt. Kyle Lowry scored 18 points and DeMar DeRozan had 17 versus the Pistons. On the year, DeRozan is seventh in the NBA in scoring, averaging 25 points per game.

Friday's matchup between the Spurs and Raptors will be the final matchup of the regular season. San Antonio defeated Toronto at home 101-97 back on Oct. 23.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.