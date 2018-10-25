Spurs look to improve to 3-1 versus Indiana tonight

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan, right, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Johnathan Williams defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Spurs won 143-142. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs have a chance to start establishing dominance at home Wednesday night when they take on the Indiana Pacers.

The Spurs are back in town after splitting a road trip. Losing in Portland 121-108, but then bouncing back and winning a thriller in overtime time in Los Angeles against LeBron James and the Lakers Monday night 143-142.

Before the Spurs-Pacers tipped off, head coach Gregg Popovich spoke about that wild finish in LA.

"When the score went above 130, I thought I was going to have to be taken to the emergency room,” Popovich said. "When it got to like 140, I thought it was heart attack time for sure. I can't take this. I’m still in shock, I don’t know how that happened.”

The Spurs are now 2-1 and host an Indiana team who is off to a solid 2-2 start.

Last year the Pacers swept the Spurs, but it is hard to gauge anything by last year since there are eight new faces on the Spurs this season and the leaders are now DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge.

DeRozan is everything thing he was advertised. So far in three games, he is putting up impressive numbers scoring 29.3 points per game and dishing out nine assists a game.

"He's a competitor he doesn't stop, he just plays his ass off," said Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

Aldridge is right behind averaging a double double. He is scoring 23.3 points a game and pulling down 12.3 rebounds a game.

With all the new faces one that that stands out so far this season, although still young, the defense has not been able to put up to many stops.

The Spurs giving up 108 to Minnesota, 121 to Portland and 142 to the Lakers.

They will need their offense to carry them while their defense finds it's way.

Wednesday might help them take a step in the right defensive direction since they will have to try and contain Victor Oladipo who is averaging 21.5 points a game.

The Spurs will have time to work on things at both ends of the floor while they are starting a three game homestand.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.