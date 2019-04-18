Spurs look to retake series lead against Denver after 'long plane ride home'

SAN ANTONIO - Thursday night is the opening of the annual Fiesta party and the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to celebrate a win and get the lead back in the best-of-seven first round series with the Denver Nuggets.

The Spurs will look to make up for a Game 2 loss Tuesday when they blew a 19-point lead twice and fell 114-105. The series is tied 1-1.

“After the game it was over, right after the game, obviously we were we mad about that it was a long plane ride after than just try and get game three,” said Spurs forward Rudy Gay.

“Our goal is to come out here and get a win. We can’t worry about what’s happened in the past. We just have to focus on what’s at steak right now and take care of business,” said Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.

The Spurs still have homecourt advantage since they won Game 1 in Denver, and now they need to make sure they use it, and get a little help from the fans.

“The fans have been great all year. The postseason is just going to move up a level. ’m excited to see how the crowd reacts,” said Derrick White.

The Nuggets already have an idea of how the crowd in the AT&T Center is going to react.

“It’s going to be fun. We know how it gets in here. The fans are going to come out, they’re going to be ready to support their team,” said Murray.

Murray is the main reason why the series is tied and the Nuggets came back to win Game 2.

He scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, after just three points in the first three quarters.

“That is a guy we knew that could beat us. We just kind of let him sleep walk through the first three quarters and he got hot,” Gay said.

The Spurs have their work cut out if they are going to cool him and the rest of the Denver squad.

“Tighten up the game, figure stuff out, not let them get to their spots just little things like that we can work on,” White said.

On a night when some of celebrating the opening of Fiesta with Fiesta Fiesta, the party named twice, the Spurs would like to pick up their second series win and join the fun.

