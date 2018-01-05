There's a strong push to get Manu Ginobili to 2018 NBA All-Star Game

SAN ANTONIO - Fans of Manu Ginobili and the Spurs are making a strong push to get the 16-year veteran into this year’s NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

The first fan returns for this year’s game were revealed on Thursday night and Ginobili is currently fifth among guards in the Western Conference with 231,460 votes, ahead of Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Lonzo Ball, Devin Booker and Jimmy Butler.

First fan returns for #NBAAllStar2018 voting were released today: Manu Ginobili 5th place among guards. Kawhi Leonard 6th, LaMarcus Aldridge 10th among frontcourt players. Full roster will be released Jan. 25 #NBA #Spurs #KSATsports #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/PZ09xiMNjv — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) January 5, 2018

Ginobili has more votes than any other Spurs player as well. Kawhi Leonard is sixth and LaMarcus Aldridge is tenth among all frontcourt players.

Ginobili, at the age of 40, has had a solid year for the Spurs and continues to be one of team’s most valuable members on and off the court.

Follow RJ on Twitter I Email: rmarquez@ksat.com.

He’s been a key veteran presence in the locker room as the Spurs started the season without Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard.

Ginobili has hit two game-winning shots and was involved in one of the most interesting plays of the season when his lob pass to Aldridge went into the basket against the New York Knicks.

Fans have chanted for Ginobili on the road and he’s consistently been one of the more popular players in Spurs history.

The fan vote is worth 50 percent of the voting. Players and certain media members also submit ballots which are worth 25 percent each.

Ginobili has been named to two previous All-Star teams in 2005 and 2011.

The next fan voting update will be shared on Thursday, Jan. 11. Voting will conclude on Jan. 15 at 10:59 p.m. CT. The team rosters will be revealed on Jan. 25.

1 RT = 1 Vote



Manu Ginobili #NBAVOTE pic.twitter.com/0ylk4DmlRu — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.