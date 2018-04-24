Manu Ginobili addresses Game 5 status, quad contusion

OAKLAND, Calif. - Spurs guard Manu Ginobili addressed his status at shootaround on Tuesday, prior to the team's playoff game tonight against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland.

Ginobili said he suffered a quad contusion after the Spurs victory in Game 4, a win that helped the Spurs stave off elimination.

Ginobili was asked about how he felt two days after banging knees with Warriors guard Nick Young.

“I’m alright, it’s a little tight. No big deal,” Ginobili said.

On Monday, Ginobili appeared to have a slight limp as he exited the team's bus in San Francisco.

When asked about that, Ginobili joked, "That’s how I walk everyday, for the last 10 years of my life, I walk like that.”

Ginobili scored 16 points Sunday during San Antonio's 103-90 win over Golden State. Ten of those points were in the fourth quarter.

The Spurs trail the series 3-1. Tipoff for Game 5 is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

