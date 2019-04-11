Spurs beat Mavs in Dirk Nowitzki's final game, head to playoffs on 3-game win streak

The San Antonio Spurs held on down the stretch to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in Dirk Nowitzki's final game Wednesday night at the AT&T Center.

The game was the regular season finale for both teams. San Antonio moves onto the playoffs on a three-game winning streak while Nowitzki ends his 21-year career, all with Dallas.

The Spurs end the regular season with a 48-34 record and qualified for the playoffs for the 22nd consecutive season.

The Spurs will wait to find out who their postseason opponent will be. The Denver game will determine the final seeding.

