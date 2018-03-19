PREVIEW: Spurs not overlooking depleted Warriors team tonight at AT&T Center

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills, top, reaches for the ball over Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, March 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN ANTONIO - One thing San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has always said, no other team cares about your injuries, you just go play.

The Spurs have been without Kawhi Leonard for all but nine games and there have been other injuries all along the way, like Tony Parker, Pau Gasol and Rudy Gay.

The Golden State Warriors will be without three all-stars, Steph Curry (ankle), Klay Thompson (thumb) and Kevin Durant (ribs), when they take on the Spurs Monday night.

Don't expect the Spurs to feel sorry for them. "Not at all," said Danny Green.

San Antonio is on a roll, winning three straight games, but the fight for playoff position continues so it doesn't really matter who suits up for the Warriors.

"Focus on the game plan, focus on what we have been able to do well the last few games," said Patty Mills. That is all the Spurs are concerned with tonight.

The Spurs are coming of a big win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, 117-101.

LaMarcus Aldridge put up 39 points, and after a win like that, San Antonio doesn't need a let down against a wounded Warrior team.

"A wounded animal is the most dangerous, got to stay focused, continue to play at the level we have been playing," said Danny Green.

The defensive effort has been at that level for the past several games especially clamping down in the fourth quarter.

The Spurs held the Magic to just 15 points in the fourth quarter, the Pelicans to just 20 and the Timberwolves to just 20 in the fourth quarters.

But has not been just the defense, but the Spurs have picked up their energy level.

"That is what we have been missing for the best part of this year so to be able to get three solid games of that type of hustle is definitely contagious," Mills said.

