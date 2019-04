SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs have beaten the Denver Nuggets 118-108 in Game 3 of their first round series.

The Spurs now lead the series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Saturday afternoon at the AT&T Center.

Derrick White was spectacular for the Spurs, scoring 26 points in the first half alone.

He finished with 36 points on 15 of 21 shooting.

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, including 19 in the third quarter.

A full recap is coming soon.

