Spurs beat Nuggets to force Game 7

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs beat the Nuggets 120-103 on Thursday night at the AT&T Center to force a Game 7 in Denver.

The series finale will be played Saturday night at the Pepsi Center.

With their season on the line, the Spurs played arguably their most complete game of the series.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points and added 10 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points including 12 in the thirs quarter.

The Spurs got a major lift from their bench, which had struggled throughout the series.

Rudy Gay scored 19 and Marco Belinelli added nine.

