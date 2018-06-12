Spurs' Pau Gasol briefly hospitalized after bicycle accident

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol was involved in an accident Saturday that sent him to the hospital.

Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, citing the La Gazzetta dello Sport, reported that Gasol was in Italy with his fiancee when he rented a bike to ride around the city of Siena and somehow fell off it.

Gasol was transported to the emergency room and released a short time later. He had cuts, but did not break any bones, the site reported.

Gasol was with former teammate and Spurs player David Lee and his fiancee, Caroline Woziniacki, when the accident occurred. He later flew to Paris to attend the French Open.

Ayer de cenita en #Barcelona con dos cracks de nuestro baloncesto! Nos vemos muy pronto @juanchohg14 y @willyhg94!! 👀👊🏼



Yesterday I had a great dinner with these two in Barcelona! See you again very soon @juanchohg14 and @willyhg94!! #Hernangomezbrothers 👀👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/CLvaMmUI5Q — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) June 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.