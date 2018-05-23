Spurs' Dejounte Murray earns All-NBA defensive honors

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray earned All-NBA honors Wednesday in only his second year in the league.

Murray was named to the 2017-18 NBA All-Defensive second team. This is the first All-NBA honor of his career.

According to the Spurs, Murray was the only player in the NBA under 6-foot-6 to record at least 400 rebounds, 90 steals and 30 blocks this season.

Murray grabbed a total of 459 rebounds this season, which set the Spurs record for most total rebounds in a single season by a point guard in franchise history, passing the previous mark of 378 by Johnny Moore in the 1984-85 season.

Murray had 12 games in which he posted double-digit rebounds this season, more than any other Spurs point guard has recorded in their entire career.

The Spurs defense allowed 99.8 points per game, which was tied for best in the league.

Murray is the ninth player in Spurs history to be named to an All-Defensive team, joining George Johnson, Alvin Robertson, David Robinson, Dennis Rodman, Tim Duncan, Bruce Bowen, Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

Green and LaMarcus Aldridge also received votes. Below are the voting results for the 2017-18 NBA All-Defensive teams.

