Popovich after Sixers loss: 'If I was a San Antonio fan, I'd ask for my money back'

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich did not mince words about his team’s dreadful performance on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

"If I was a San Antonio fan tonight, I’d ask for my money back,” Popovich said.

The comments were in response to the Spurs 97-78 loss to Philadelphia, which dropped San Antonio to 32-19. It was only their fourth home loss of the season.

The Spurs set season lows for total points scored and points in any half (31), and matched their season low for points in the quarter with 13.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 18 points. Pau Gasol finished with 11 points and Dejounte Murray added 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Spurs struggled offensively throughout the night. They shot 40 percent and made only 3 of 24 three-point shots.

Their first three-point make came near the end of the third quarter when the Spurs were down by nearly 20 points.

"They out-competed us on both ends. We just had a bad night and best thing about it is that tomorrow we can figure out what we did, learn from it, get better and be ready to go on Sunday,” Murray said.

Philadelphia snapped a 13-game losing streak against the Spurs in San Antonio, and swept the Spurs this season.

Popovich postgame...doesn't take any questions, ends by saying "If I was a San Antonio fan tonight, I would ask for my money back" #Spurs #KSATnews #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/oJp1TgHGEG — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) January 27, 2018

Follow RJ on Twitter I Email ideas: rmarquez@ksat.com

Before his comments about fans getting their money back, Popovich complimented the Sixers, who are led by his former assistant Brett Brown.

"Philadelphia was great. They were physical. Brett's got them really executing well and playing with confidence and they did it at both ends of the floor," Popovich said.

The Spurs were once again without Kawhi Leonard, Rudy Gay and Manu Ginobili.

Leonard was in warmups on the bench, but missed his 42nd game of the season.

Murray, now in a leadership role as the starting point guard, did not want to lament the players not on the court.

“We’re not going to make excuses about the guys we don’t have, we have to go out with the guys we do have and compete,” Murray said. “We win together, we lose together and that’s the biggest part. We have to stay together whether we win or whether we lose.”

The Spurs host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night at the AT&T Center.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.