Spurs put winning streak on line versus defending champs Warriors

San Antonio Spurs' Rudy Gay (23) drives the ball against Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs are putting their eight-game winning streak out there on the floor Monday night against the best team in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors, to see where this run lately puts them compared with the best team in the league.

“They are the best team in the league,” said Spurs forward Marco Belineli.

“I think this is going to be a good test for us,” said Spurs guard Bryn Forbes. “I think we have to focus in and lock in and do what we are supposed to do.”

Being locked-in is what has put the Spurs on this run, and what makes other teams sit up and take notice.

“This team not going to beat themselves. They are going to execute their system, they are going to come out there play strong tough discipline defense, no fouling and they are going to move the basketball find the best shot so,” said Kevin Durant, who missed the last game with an ankle injury, but is expected to play against the Spurs.

Not only has San Antonio won eight straight but they are on a 10-game home winning streak.

“They can just hit you with execution their intensity and their chemistry, when they are moving the ball everybody is a threat out there on the floor they are tough and their system really highlights, puts those guys in the right position to be successful. Especially in this building they are always tough,” said Warriors guard Steph Curry.

The key to that toughness lately has been their defense.

They make you think for a whole possession, make you work and we have our work cut out for us we are excited for it,” said Durant.

That defense is much improved since the last time these two teams met each other about a month ago.

“They are healthy, that is the main thing,” said Steve Kerr, Warriors head coach.

One of those not healthy the last time they played the Warriors was Derrick White.

“Now that he is back there, (the) team seems complete,” Kerr said.

They have also added Jakob Poeltl to the starting lineup.

“He’s fit in really well giving them good minutes so there seems to be better balance with the team,” Kerr said.

Better balance makes for a much better team. Everyone will find out how much better at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.