Spurs rally from 19 down to beat Mavs on road

DALLAS - The San Antonio Spurs rallied from 19 points down to defeat the Dallas Mavericks on the road, 105-101, Wednesday night.

San Antonio was down 23-4 early in the contest of I-35 rivals, but battled back to imrprove to 26-20 and snap a 2-game losing streak.

Six Spurs players scored in double figures led by Marco Belinelli's 17 points.

DeMar DeRozan scored 14 points and had nine assists, and made several big plays down the stretch.

Davis Bertans scored 12 points and hit a 3-pointer which broke a 96 tie late in the fourth quarter.

Mavericks star rookie Luka Doncic finished 25 points and eight rebounds.

San Antonio visits Minnesota on Friday.

