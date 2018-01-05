Spurs return home looking to rebound, face Phoenix Suns on Friday

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills, left, dribbles the ball between his legs as Phoenix Suns' Tyler Ulis defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Phoenix. The Spurs defeated the Suns 104-101. (AP…

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs are at home looking to rebound following their latest road loss and now face the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

The tip-off between San Antonio and Phoenix is 7:30 p.m. and the game will be shown on Fox Sports Southwest.

The Spurs most recently lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 112-106 on Tuesday, a game in which five Spurs did not play.

Patty Mills led the team with 26 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points and 14 rebounds.

San Antonio was missing Manu Ginobili, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Rudy Gay as the team played the second game of a back-to-back.

The Spurs are 17-2 at home this year, and are looking to maintain their 12-game home-court winning streak.

The last time these two teams met the game went down to the wire, with San Antonio first losing their lead before Bryn Forbes hit the game-winning three pointer.

Phoenix (15-25) is currently in third place in the Pacific Division. They last played on the road at Denver, losing a high-scoring affair 134-111.

The Suns now have the services again of their star guard Devin Booker, who is averaging 25 points per game.

Friday's matchup between the Spurs and Suns will be the third of the regular season. San Antonio and Phoenix will play their final game on Feb. 7.

