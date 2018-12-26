Spurs' rookie Lonnie Walker IV happy to be back

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - "It just feels good to see old faces and see strictly positive vibes."

For the first time in over two months, Spurs rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV talked to the San Antonio media at this morning's shoot-around. The 18th overall pick missed the first 34 games of the regular season after tearing the medial meniscus in his right knee during a preseason game against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 5. This morning, Walker addressed the status of his injury.

"It feels great," Walker said. "It feels really good. I'm going to continue to get better day by day. I'm excited just to be back and be with the team. This is just a work in progress."

In late November, Walker returned to active play with the Austin Spurs in the G-League. There, he played in nine total games and averaged nearly 15 points per contest, and Walker believes that experience helped him get back to full speed.

"I got a lot out of it, watching a lot of film, learning about myself and what I can improve on," Walker said. "It's just trying to polish myself offensively and defensively. The coaches have been doing a terrific job with seeing certain things that I can improve on, and later down the road, it'll all be mastered."

There's a chance Walker could make his NBA debut tonight in front of the San Antonio faithful. The 18-16 Spurs are set to square off against the Denver Nuggets, a team that currently sits atop the Western Conference standings at 21-10 overall. Still, Walker is ready and willing to stay patient.

"I'm available, but it's all up to the coaches," Walker explained. "I'm a rookie just playing my part, and whenever I get my opportunity, I'll use it to the best of my ability."

Tipoff between the Spurs and Nuggets is at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center.