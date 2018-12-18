Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV wallet stolen, posts message on Instagram

Lonnie Walker IV shared a message about forgiveness on social media after the Spurs rookie said his wallet was recently stolen.

Walker shared the news in an Instagram Story. He wrote that police found the person who took his wallet and he got it back.

Walker wrote, however, that everything was missing from the wallet except for “the things I need most.”

The Spurs rookie then posted that he “forgave the kid and let it go.” The post continued.

"Gotta learn how to forgive and move on. No need to be toxic and mad. Forgive the people who even did you dirt the worst. Positive vibes.”

Walker did not say where the incident happened. He has been playing with the Spurs G-League team in Austin after he suffered a knee injury during the preseason.

(Image via Lonnie Walker IV Instagram Story)

