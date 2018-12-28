Spurs' Rudy Gay snaps back at Skip Bayless' comments on Twitter

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs forward Rudy Gay responded to comments made on Twitter by Fox Sports pundit Skip Bayless after San Antonio defeated Denver Wednesday to improve to 19-16 on the season.

Bayless posted that this current Spurs team is growing on him after several changes in the offseason, but the post took a strange turn when Bayless wrote, “hard to root for Rudy Gay. But easy to root for (DeMar) DeRozan in wake of No. 2.”

“No. 2” refers to Kawhi Leonard, who Bayless has been very critical of for the past two years.

That criticism would be considered understandable due to Leonard's exit from the Alamo City, but it’s unclear why Bayless would make the comment about Gay.

Gay replied to Bayless’ comment with a humorous jab, writing, “sorry bro you weren’t on my Christmas list.”

Sorry bro you weren’t on my Christmas list — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) December 28, 2018

Gay’s tweet was liked more than 3,100 times and retweeted close to 500 times.

Gay has been with the Spurs for the past two seasons, battled back from a nearly career-ending Achilles injury and helped DeRozan fit in with the Spurs culture after this summer’s trade of Leonard.

Again, it’s unclear what Bayless was referring to, but Gay has been a model Spur on and off the court since arriving in San Antonio.

Gay’s having a resurgent year, averaging 14 points, nearly seven rebounds per game and shooting career-highs in field goal (.525) and 3-point (.451) percentage.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.