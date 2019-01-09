Spurs' Rudy Gay to miss Wednesday's game against Grizzlies

SAN ANTONIO - For the second straight game, Spurs forward Rudy Gay has been ruled out for Wednesday night's rematch against Memphis with a sprained left wrist.

The wrist is the same one Gay injured in the Spurs 122-111 victory against the Clippers in Los Angeles on Dec. 29.

While Gay was able to play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, he was limited to 9 points on 4 of 12 shooting from the field in the 108-88 victory.

Now, as a result, he will miss the start of the second half of the NBA season for the Spurs.

