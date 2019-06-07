Spurs set to play in Mexico City next season

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs will participate in this year's NBA Mexico City Games, the team announced on Friday.

San Antonio is scheduled to play the Phoenix Suns in Mexico City’s Arena Ciudad de Mexico on Dec. 14.

The game against the Suns will mark the sixth time the Spurs have played against an NBA team in Mexico.

It is the second time the Spurs have played a regular season game outside the U.S. or Canada.

The other previous time San Antonio played a regular season game in Mexico City was against Phoenix in 2017.

In December 2013, the Spurs were scheduled to play Minnesota in Mexico City, but the game was postponed due to smoke inside the arena.

According to the Spurs, Mexico is San Antonio's top international market and the closest NBA market to Mexico City.

“It’s an honor for the Spurs organization to be able to represent South Texas and the NBA by once again playing in Mexico City,” Spurs general manager R.C. Buford said in a press release. “The relationship between our community and Mexico is important and impactful on many levels. We look forward to a wonderful experience and are excited to share Spurs basketball with all of our fans in Mexico.”

Ticket sales information will be announced at a later date.

The NBA has not announced if the Spurs will be designated as the home or away team.

This marks the 30th time that two NBA teams have faced off in Mexico since the league began playing in the country in 1992.

Next season's NBA Mexico City Games will also feature a matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons on Dec. 12.

