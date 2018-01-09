Spurs star dealing with new injury

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Spurs came from behind to beat the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, but some of the biggest news to come out of the game was another injury to a key Spurs player.

Tony Parker left the game with 6:53 left in the fourth quarter of the Spurs' 107-100 win after twisting his right ankle.

Parker limped off the court and went into the locker room to be evaluated.

He was asked about the injury after the game and told reporters it was “just bad luck.”

Head coach Gregg Popovich did not give an update on Parker after the game.

Parker returned earlier this season from a serious leg injury he suffered during last season’s playoffs.

He has played in 17 games since his return and is averaging 8.6 points per game.

Parker’s injury is the latest in a long list of injuries the Spurs have dealt with this season.

Kawhi Leonard, Rudy Gay and Danny Green have all missed significant playing time this season with injuries.

