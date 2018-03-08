Spurs start 3-game road trip with nationally-televised game versus Warriors

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, right, drives the ball against San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs begin a tough three-game road trip with a nationally televised game against the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

The tip-off between San Antonio and Golden State is 9:30 p.m. and the game will be shown on TNT.

The Spurs, who most recently defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 100-98 on Monday, have won just three of their last 10 games and have fallen into fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

In perhaps his best offensive performance of the season, veteran point guard Tony Parker scored 23 points and dished out four assists to lead four players in double figures in the victory.

San Antonio shot an abysmal six of 22 from the three point line but held the Grizzlies to only nine free throw attempts and forced them into 20 turnovers.

San Antonio was once again was without the services of Kawhi Leonard but had the return of All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who played 31 minutes and had a team-leading eight rebounds.

In what has been a recurring theme this season, just as one player returns from injury another however goes down.

Center Pau Gasol has been officially ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Warriors after he injured his shoulder late against Memphis. Kawhi Leonard also remains out.

The Golden State Warriors (50-14) enter the contest winners of their last six and nine of their last ten as they try to keep pace with the conference leading Houston Rockets.

The Warriors defeated the Brooklyn Nets 114-100 on Tuesday night.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points with six 3-pointers and Kevin Durant added 19 points and six rebounds as the team reached 50 wins for the fifth straight season.

A recent change for the team has been JaVale McGee starting at center in place of Spurs villain Zaza Pachulia, as the team is now 10-0 this season in games when he's out for the opening tip.

The key to Thursday night's game may just be how well the Spurs defend in the fourth quarter. Before the Memphis win, the Spurs had lost two straight games in which they never trailed until the final two minutes. San Antonio first blew a 15-point lead in a 121-116 loss to New Orleans on Wednesday and then was up by 17 points against the Los Angeles Lakers before losing.

The season series between Golden State and San Antonio will conclude on Monday March 19 at the AT&T Center. The Warriors have already won the first two meetings in the season series, winning 112-92 at the AT&T Center and then again 122-105 in Oakland.

