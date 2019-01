SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs throttled the Toronto Raptors, 125-107, on Thursday night in Kawhi Leonard's much anticipated return to San Antonio.

Fans booed Leonard early and often throughout the evening. They also chanted "traitor" to Leonard at various times during the game.

DeMar DeRozan finished with a triple-double as the Spurs improved to 22-17.

