Spurs ticket prices soar for Manu Ginobili's number retirement ceremony

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs fans still looking for tickets to Manu Ginobili’s number retirement ceremony may have to pay a steep price to attend the evening.

Ginobili’s No. 20 will be retired and raised to the AT&T Center rafters March 28 after the Spurs play the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Spurs made the announcement on Tuesday, which immediately led to a spike in verified resale ticket prices for the game.

The lowest priced ticket currently on Ticketmaster, which is where fans are directed to from Spurs.com, is $150.

Verified resale tickets in the upper bowl or 200 section are priced anywhere from $150 to nearly $500.

Tickets in the lower bowl or 100 section range anywhere from $480 to close to $900.

Seats above the visitor bench and courtside cost anywhere between $1,200 to $2,200.

By comparison, the lowest priced ticket on Ticketmaster for the Toronto game on Jan. 3, which is when Kawhi Leonard is scheduled to return, is $72.

The lowest ticket price for the next Lakers-Spurs game at the AT&T Center on Dec. 7 is currently $77.

The spike in prices is no surprise. Ginobili is a beloved Spurs player and an all-time fan favorite.

Ginobili's number will be the ninth number to be raised to the rafters by the franchise.

