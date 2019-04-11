Spurs to face Denver in first round of playoffs (with schedule)

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan (10) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in San Antonio, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs will face the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2019 NBA playoffs.

The Spurs are the seventh seed and the Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference. Below is a full schedule.

G1: SAT in Denver, April 13, 9:30 PM, FSSW/ESPN

G2: TUE in Denver, April 16, 8 PM, FSSW/NBATV

G3: THUR in San Antonio, April 18, 8 PM, FSSW/NBATV

G4: SAT in San Antonio, April 20, 4:30 PM, FSSW/TNT

G5*: TUE in Denver, April 23 TBD (if necessary)

G6*: THUR in San Antonio, April 25 TBD (if necessary)

G7*: SAT in Denver, April 27 TBD (if necessary)

The teams split the regular season series 2-2, with each winning on their home court.

San Antonio enters the postseason on a three-game winning streak and avoided a first round matchup against Golden State.

The Houston Rockets are also on the opposite side of the bracket after they fell to the fourth seed.

The Western Conference playoff matchups are:

(1) Golden State vs. (8) LA Clippers

(4) Houston vs. (5) Utah

(3) Portland vs. (6) Oklahoma City

(2) Denver vs. (7) San Antonio

