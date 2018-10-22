Spurs to face LeBron James, Lakers team without two players after fight with Rockets

LOS ANGELES - The new look Spurs face the new look Lakers tonight in a key early season Western Conference game.

San Antonio will look to rebound following their first loss of the season at Portland Saturday night, 121-108.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, but LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay both struggled in the loss, combining to score 24 points.

The Spurs defense struggled as well, allowing Portland to shoot 53 percent from the floor.

The Lakers enter tonight's game at 0-2 after losses to Portland and Houston.

Los Angeles is expected to be without Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo, who were suspended without pay for an on-court fight during the Rockets game.

ICYMI: Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo came to blows in a Lakers-Rockets brawl. 🔥pic.twitter.com/s28TT81eys — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2018

Ingram was suspended four games, Rondo will sit out three games. Houston's Chris Paul was suspended two games.

The NBA handed down the punishments a day after the incident in the fourth quarter at Staples Center.

Barring an appeal, Ingram and Rondo will start their suspensions tonight when the Lakers host the Spurs.

The league said Ingram was suspended for aggressively escalating the altercation and throwing a punch in the direction of Paul, confronting referee Jason Phillips in a hostile manner, and instigating the overall incident by shoving Rockets guard James Harden.

Rondo was suspended for instigating a physical altercation with Paul, and spitting and throwing multiple punches at the Rockets star.

Paul was suspended for poking at and making contact Rondo's face and throwing multiple punches at him.

Ingram, Paul and Rondo were all ejected. The suspension to Ingram is the longest for an on-court incident since April 2012, when Metta World Peace of the Lakers received seven games.

