Spurs to give away tickets to home playoff games at Friendly Spot watch party

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs are hosting a hometown watch party on Monday for their second playoff game against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland.

Spurs fans will have the opportunity to compete in games at The Friendly Spot and win prizes, including tickets to games three and four and signed Spurs gear.

The party will start at 9:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast throughout the venue.

The Spurs Coyote, Silver Dancers, DJ Quake and in-arena host Chuck Cureau will be at the watch party.

The Warriors lead the series 1-0. Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss the remainder of the postseason, but Spurs veteran Manu Ginobili said they're not going down without a fight.

"We understand that we are not favorites," Ginobili said. "We are underdogs. We talked about it, and to get a win here, we've got to overachieve. We've got to do better than we think we can do, even. So we'll fight as hard as we can in Game 2."

