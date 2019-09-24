Spurs to hold free scrimmage

The San Antonio Spurs are inviting fans to a free scrimmage that is open to the public on Thursday, Oct 10 at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

This event, sponsored by Cheerios, will feature an intra-squad scrimmage that will give fans a chance to preview the 2019-2020 team prior to their regular season opener on Oct 23.

The scrimmage will have open seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and parking at the AT&T center will also be free.

The Spurs will tip off their regular season when they host the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Oct 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.