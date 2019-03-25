Spurs to host free game-day experience for home game against Kings

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs fans will get to take part in a free game-day experience this Sunday for San Antonio’s home game against the Sacramento Kings.

Fans ages 21-and-up are invited to join the Silver and Black for lawn games, giveaways and food and drink specials in the Bud Light Courtyard at the AT&T Center.

The courtyard big screen will also be set up for people to watch NBA and college basketball games ahead of the Spurs-Kings game, which tips-off at 6 p.m.

Attendees will also get to stay and root for the Spurs from the courtyard during the game.

The Spurs Sunday Funday starts at 2 p.m. The event will be free to the first 600 fans and free parking will be available in Lot 9 while spaces last from 2 to 3 p.m.

A live concert, a DJ, the Coyote and the Spurs Hype Squad will all make an appearance.

Tickets will be available to the first 600 guests ages 21-and-up on a first-come, first-served basis at the Southwest Box Office.

Fans with tickets to the Kings game will also be able to join in on the fun and can use their game tickets to get in to the party.

