Spurs to make change at general manager

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs are making changes to their front office staff.

Assistant General Manger Brian Wright will be elevated to general manager position while current GM R.C. Buford, who has held the title for the past 17 years, will assume a new role within Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

Wright, who joined the Spurs in 2016 after a stint with the Pistons, will report directly to Buford, who's new title has yet to be announced. Per The Athletic's Jabari Young, Wright became increasingly involved in player negotiations in recent years, leading efforts to re-sign Rudy Gay and orchistrating the sign-and-trade of DeMarre Carroll and trade of Davis Bertains to the Wizards.

The move serves as an act of good faith between the Spurs and Wright, who is highly regarded in NBA circles as a bright young mind. He will have big shoes to fill in assuming Buford's title. Buford has been a part of all five of the Spurs' championships, including the last four as general manager.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.