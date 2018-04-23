Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili set historic NBA playoffs record

SAN ANTONIO - Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker have accomplished many things in their illustrious careers, but what they did on Sunday is something that could stand in the NBA record books for years to come.

With Sunday’s Game 4 playoff win over Golden State, Parker and Ginobili became the winningest duo in NBA playoff history.

The pair have won 132 playoff games together, more than any other tandem in NBA history. Ginobili and Parker have played 16 seasons together and won four NBA titles.

Their first season together was in 2002-03 and culminated in the Spurs' second NBA championship.

Their first playoff win together was in Game 2 of the Spurs' first-round series against the Phoenix Suns.

With the success the Spurs have had over the past two decades, it makes sense Parker and Ginobili would surpass Tim Duncan in the record books.

With tonight’s win, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili become the winningest duo in NBA Playoff History.



Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili (132)

Tim Duncan and Tony Parker (131)

Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili (126)

Kobe Bryant and Derek Fisher (123)

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen (117) pic.twitter.com/9s2S679DcT — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 22, 2018

Duncan and Parker are second in all-time playoff wins with 131, followed by Duncan and Ginobili with 126 wins.

Not surprisingly, the Spurs “Big 3” are the all-time winningest trio in NBA playoff history.

The Lakers’ Kobe Bryant and Derek Fisher are the fourth all-time winningest pair in NBA playoff history with 123 wins.

Coming in fifth are Chicago Bulls greats Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.