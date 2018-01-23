Spurs try to close home stand on high note, face LeBron, Cavs Tuesday

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 21: LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs posts up against Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on January 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Spurs…

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs are looking to end their three game home stand on a high note when they host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

The tip-off between San Antonio and Cleveland is 7 p.m. and the game will be shown on TNT.

The Spurs have lost two games in a row, most recently losing to the Indiana Pacers 94-86. The loss was just the third all season at home and the first since Nov. 10 against Milwaukee.

Rotation regulars Manu Ginobili, Rudy Gay and Kawhi Leonard all sat out with injuries, and the team also made a lineup change in bringing Tony Parker off the bench for just the 14th time in 1,165 career games.

Parker had 12 points, five assists and only one turnover against Indiana, but leading scorer LaMarcus Aldridge struggled, scoring just 10 points on five of 14 shooting.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was non-committal following the game when asked if Dejounte Murray would continue to start simply stating, "We'll see."

Manu Ginobili was a late scratch for the Pacers game and was listed as questionable with a bruised right thigh. Popovich added he is still not sure when Leonard would return from his right quadriceps injury.

ESPN on Monday released a report claiming that Leonard and his camp were currently being "distant" and "disconnected" from the organization.

The report comes after months of treatment for an injury that has sidelined Leonard, and had led to frustration from both sides. Spurs general manager RC Buford spoke to ESPN and denied that there was an issue for either side.

Collectively Spurs players this season have missed 123 games due to injury and have sat out 10 more for rest.

The Cleveland Cavaliers meanwhile have staggered to a 3-9 record since it lost at Golden State on Christmas day.

The Cavs now have fallen behind both Boston and Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings and an ESPN report is stating that their locker room is currently 'divided'.

In the report, blame for the team's struggles was recently passed around at everyone from Kevin Love to Isaiah Thomas, to head coach Tyrone Lue, to the front office and owner Dan Gilbert, league sources said.

The Cavs are looking for answers following a performance against Oklahoma City on Saturday that saw Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony combine for 88 points. The Thunder put up a total of 148 points against the Cavaliers.

All-Star and franchise pillar LeBron James in the last 12 games is only averaging 22.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 4.4 turnovers. The four-time MVP has only made 21 percent of his 3-pointers this month after knocking down 35 percent of his shots behind the arc in December. He has failed to reach 20 points in four of Cleveland's past nine games.

