Steve Kerr posts, deletes tweet about James Harden, NBA refs during Spurs-Rockets game

SAN ANTONIO - Golden State head coach Steve Kerr took to Twitter to share his frustration about the way NBA referees were officiating James Harden during Thursday night’s Spurs-Rockets game.

Kerr’s tweet came after Harden made a 3-point shot that gave the Rockets a 10-point lead late in the fourth quarter. Harden appeared to travel on the play.

Why Steve delete this 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/4oAMgr7KaV — James Margariti! (@JamesMargariti) February 2, 2018

The NBA posted the play on its Twitter account and Kerr replied on his verified account: “It’s an embarrassment. I think the league is so happy with all the scoring that it doesn’t want to enforce stuff like that.”

Kerr’s tweet was quickly deleted, but caught on a screen grab by another Twitter user.

The NBA fines coaches and players for comments that criticize officials. There has been no word if Kerr would be fined. The Spurs lost to Houston, 102-91, to fall to 34-20 on the season.

