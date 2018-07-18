Internet reacts after Kawhi Leonard gets traded to Toronto

SAN ANTONIO - Kawhi Leonard is no longer a Spur. After a year of drama the all star player was traded to the Toronto Raptors.

After the trade was announced Wednesday morning the internet exploded.

Below are some of those reactions:

“Hey Kawhi, are you excited to be on the Raptors?” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aCeqXCd6dH — Overtime (@overtime) July 18, 2018

kawhi leonard : I dont want to play anywhere else but LA



The Spurs Organization : pic.twitter.com/wMpFOo4iL3 — KD 🇭🇹 #MinkahGang 🎪 (@KDTooLit) July 18, 2018

Kawhi: Your master plan is getting me to the Lakers right?

Uncle Dennis: So um we’re going to Toronto

Kawhi: pic.twitter.com/nb6u57RBYe — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 18, 2018

Kawhi Leonard finding out he got traded to the Toronto Raptors... pic.twitter.com/HkOpZ2CKGg — Alvin aqua Blanco | Jabari Warrior (@Aqua174) July 18, 2018

My dog Kawhi has officially been informed of the trade . #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/sMO1oE7JkC — A.A.Ron Zamora (@txzamora24) July 18, 2018

BREAKING: Kawhi Leonard has landed in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/DGorfzEqEb — Dylan (@DylansRawTake) July 18, 2018

Drake waiting for Kawhi... pic.twitter.com/mwpWO55Y3L — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 18, 2018

“Feel like Kawhi would benefit alot from living in a country with free health care” @PFTCommenter pic.twitter.com/uS9EE62q0T — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 18, 2018

"GET ON THE PLANE KAWHI" pic.twitter.com/Ed5u0PZJ3v — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 18, 2018

Kawhi: I want to be traded to LA.

Spurs: Los Angeles, eh?



*Kawhi steps off the plane* ✈️ #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/hB26B6SItA — LIDS (@lids) July 18, 2018

