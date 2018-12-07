Tim Duncan's robe, Manu's apron: How to grab items used for H-E-B commercials

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs' H-E-B commercials are an annual tradition to start the season, and now fans can get their hands on some of the items used during the taping of this year's commercials.

H-E-B, in partnership with Spurs Sports & Entertainment, will launch the H-E-B 12 Days of Christmas Spurs Auction on Dec. 10.

It is an online auction that will feature more than a dozen collectibles from the commercials.

Items up for grabs include signed robes worn by Tim Duncan, Sean Elliott, George Gervin, Bruce Bowen and David Robinson; Manu Ginobili’s apron from the Taqueria Manu spot; Rudy Gay’s mediation outfit; the magician coat and hat worn by Patty Mills; and several other props.

Fans can also bid on tickets for other events and a Spurs Gameday Experience package.

The auction will go live on Dec. 10 at heb.givesmart.com and will end Dec. 21 at 10 p.m.

All proceeds from the online auction will benefit the Spurs official nonprofit which supports San Antonio’s youth through community service and sports.

