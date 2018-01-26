Tim Duncan settles lawsuit against ex-financial adviser

SAN ANTONIO - Retired San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan has agreed to accept $7.5 million to settle his lawsuits against a former financial adviser he accused of bilking him out of more than $20 million.

Local media reports the money is to come from restitution a judge ordered Charles Banks IV of Atlanta to make as part of his sentence in a criminal fraud case. Banks is appealing the 4-year federal prison sentence assessed him last June for defrauding Duncan.

Banks had pleaded guilty last April to a wire fraud count.

Investigators say Banks manipulated Duncan into guaranteeing payment of a $6 million debt related to a merchandising business. Prosecutors say Banks failed to disclose commissions and loans he received in the deal.

