Tony Parker to sign with Hornets after 4 titles, 17-year run with Spurs

SAN ANTONIO - After four championships and an iconic 17-year run with the San Antonio Spurs, Tony Parker has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reported the news first. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Parker will sign a two-year deal worth $10 million.

Parker, one of the greatest Spurs in franchise history, joined San Antonio at the age of 19 after he was selected by the Spurs with the No. 28 pick in 2001 NBA Draft.

He won those four NBA championships alongside Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and head coach Gregg Popovich.

The Spurs "Big Three" is the most decorated trio in NBA history and won over 1,000 games together. They also have the record for most NBA playoff wins.

Individually, Parker was named to the NBA All-Star team six times and named NBA Finals MVP in 2007 when San Antonio defeated Cleveland.

Parker ranks first all-time in assists, second in games and minutes played, and fourth in points scored in Spurs franchise history.

According to Wojnarowski, Parker called Popovich to inform him of his decision to accept the offer.

ESPN’s Marc Spears reported that Parker told The Undefeated it was a, “tough decision, tough three days, tough communicating it all to Pop.”

Parker added via Spears that he had a “very emotional conversation” with Popovich and Spurs general manager R.C. Buford, but felt he had to move on.

Spears reported that Parker said he had no problem with Kawhi Leonard and the two never had an argument.

Wojnarowski later added the Spurs wanted Parker to return, but he will play a more significant role in Charlotte under new Hornets head coach James Borrego.

Borrego was an assistant with San Antonio from 2015-2018.

