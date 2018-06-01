Tony Parker, Becky Hammon to take part in Spurs youth summer camps

SAN ANTONIO - Tony Parker and Becky Hammon will take part in this month’s Spurs summer basketball camps, the team announced on Friday.

Parker and Hammon will be joined by Danny Green and assistant coaches Ime Udoka and Will Hardy.

Registration is open for each camp at SpursSportsAcademy.com or by calling or texting 210-444-5021.

Campers will receive a Spurs Camp reversible practice jersey, a Gatorade squeeze bottle and sports towel, an evaluation from the coaches, and a certificate of completion.

The camps help young players work toward becoming better players by learning basketball fundamentals and practicing drills, while focusing on positive values and fun.

Click here for more information.

Below are the Spurs appearances at Spurs Summer Basketball Camps:

Skills Training Day Camp appearances by Tony Parker and Ime Udoka – June 11-15 at Trinity University — Boys & Girls | Ages 9-15

All-Girls Day Camp appearance by Becky Hammon – June 11-15 at University of the Incarnate Word — Girls | Ages 6-18

Overnight Camp appearances by Danny Green and Will Hardy – June 17-22 at University of the Incarnate Word — Boys | Ages 10-18

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.