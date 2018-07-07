Tony Parker's 9 most memorable moments as a Spur

SAN ANTONIO - After four championships and an iconic 17-year run with the San Antonio Spurs, Tony Parker has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

Here are some of his most memorable moments in silver and black:

1.) Drafted by the Spurs at 19 years old

Parker was drafted by the Spurs with the 28th pick in the NBA draft. Parker went on to win four world championships with the Spurs over his 17-season career.

2.) In 2003, Tony becomes one of the youngest players to ever win an NBA championship

At 21, Parker became one of the youngest players to win an NBA championship. At that time, Parker was behind Magic Johnson as the youngest player to ever win a Larry O'Brien. As years have passed, other younger players have taken the spot.

In a post-championship game interview, Parker told ESPN's Stuart Scott that he had watched the Spurs in 1999 and hoped "someday it would happen to me."

"Three, four years after, it's my turn," Parker told Scott.

3.) Tony Parker wins 2007 NBA Finals MVP

Parker was recognized as the MVP of the 2007 NBA Finals at the age of 25. At that point in his life, Parker was set to wed ex-wife Eva Longoria.

Parker told CBS News' "the Early Show" anchors that 2007 would be a memorable year.

"I can't complain, I will definitely remember the year of 2007," Parker said.

4.) The formation of "The Big Three"

The Big Three will forever be cemented in Spurs and NBA history.

Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili rose among the stats charts as the winningest trio in NBA history in both playoff wins and regular season wins. The talented trio came to be known as "The Big Three" throughout the sports world.

The big three earned the title of winningest trio in November 2015, beating the 540 wins amassed by Boston's Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish.

Duncan, Parker & Ginobili pass Bird, McHale & Parish for winningest trio in NBA history with 541 wins. pic.twitter.com/vNySBI6ihN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 2, 2015

5.) H-E-B commercials

H-E-B commercials will always be Spurs fan favorites. From Tony's sauce samples, to cooking with chef Tony, Parker's presence will be sorely missed in commercials.

Who knows? Maybe he'll make a cameo appearance in the future.

6.) His rap album

While Parker dropped his self-titled "TP" album in 2007, Spurs fans first got a taste of his rap skills during the 2005 NBA championship rally.

Many didn't understand what the young Parker was saying, but everyone cheered him on as if they did.

7.) His return from a devastating quadriceps injury

Parker said coming back from a ruptured quadriceps injury was “the toughest thing I’ve ever had to do in my whole career.”

It was frustrating many times for the six-time NBA All-Star, but he knew he did not want his career to come to an end with him having to be carried off the AT&T Center court.

“In my mind, I just wanted to make sure I come back and make sure I finish my career the right way,” Parker said in September 2017. “The discussions I had with Pop and the medical staff is that when I come back, I want to come back like the way I was playing during the playoffs.”

#Spurs Tony Parker talks to media, says recovery has been hardest thing he's had to do, but targeting November return #ksatsports #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/fQQjnm4dMJ — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) September 25, 2017

8.) His buzzer-beater in game 1 against the Miami Heat during the 2013 NBA Finals

While the Spurs fell to the Miami Heat in the 2013 NBA Finals, Parker's buzzer beater was one to remember.

9.) When Parker admitted that Gregg Popovich made him cry as a rookie

Parker told ESPN in 2013 that Popovich made him cry “a couple times during my rookie year."

"It was tough because he’s a tough coach to play for," Parker said. "He’s very demanding. Now he’s got better, he’s more, like, easy, but back in the day he was, like, really tough.”

