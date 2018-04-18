‘Uno Mas Manu': Billboard pops up off I-35 near AT&T Center for Spurs legend

SAN ANTONIO - While the NBA world is writing headlines about superstar Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs, it seems as if many have forgotten the possibility of Manu Ginobili retiring after this season.

However, one local Spurs fan hasn’t and is calling for the Spurs legend and fan-favorite to consider playing one more year.

According to the official Facebook page of the Law Offices of George Salinas, the local attorney put up a billboard Tuesday afternoon with the words “Uno Mas Manu.”

✌🏾☝🏾👌🏾: Excuse me, @manuginobili, the people of #SanAntonio have spoken: ‘Uno Mas Manu.’ If you were traveling down I-35 S today, then you might’ve caught a glimpse of this billboard during your morning commute! #GoSpursGo #KSATnews #KSATsports #Spurs pic.twitter.com/TMCQXNCLyY — Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) April 18, 2018

Coincidentally enough, the billboard -- located off Interstate 35 South near the New Braunfels Avenue exit -- is less than 2 miles away from AT&T Center where the Spurs play.

“We put up a tribute to one of our favorite players!” Salinas said in a Facebook post. “One more season please! #unomasmanu”

✌🏾☝🏾👌🏾: #SanAntonio, if you were wondering what it looked like for commuters to see the ‘Uno Mas Manu’ billboard, don’t worry I got you covered😉. Definitely would cheer you up on your way to work! One more year, @manuginobili! #GoSpursGo #Spurs #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/f1pYSPJhrX — Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) April 18, 2018

Despite Ginobili signing a two-year, $5 million contract last offseason, the question still remains whether Manu will step away this offseason much like Tim Duncan did in the last year of his deal.

During the 2015 offseason, Duncan signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract but announced his retirement on July 11, 2016, during the final year of his agreement.

Ginobili, who is having a better season than last year, is averaging nearly nine points per game and playing more minutes than the past two years at 20 minutes per game.

For now, Spurs fans will hope Ginobili drives down Interstate 35 South and catches a glimpse of the billboard calling for one more year.

Down 0-2 in the first round, the Spurs take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the AT&T Center for Game 3 as the series shifts to San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO STORY IDEAS & TIPS, EMAIL: agarcia@ksat.com

✌🏾☝🏾👌🏾: #Spurs fans, you asking yourself, "What's the big deal about the billboard calling 'Uno Mas Manu' if Ginobili is under contract next year?" Here's how another legend (hint: 21) retired during the final year of his deal➡️https://t.co/bbw0CnHzV1 #KSATnews #GoSpursGo — Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) April 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.