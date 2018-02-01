VIDEO: Furry Spurs fan anxiously awaits final buzzer in win versus Cavs

SOUTH KOREA - A furry San Antonio Spurs fan in South Korea anxiously waited for the final buzzer to sound during the team's latest victory over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavs at the AT&T Center.

In the video above, the golden retriever Gaon (GAH-OWN) is filmed watching Dejounte Murray run out the clock during the 114-102 win back on Jan. 23.

The dog's owner, Dong Hun, posted the video of him watching the game on Instagram and so far the video has received more than 19,000 views.

The Spurs play host to the Southwest Division-leading Houston Rockets Thursday night on TNT. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Go Spurs Go!

