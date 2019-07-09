Walker powers Summer League Spurs to win over Raptors

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Usually, the saying, "It's not how you start, it's how you finish," holds true.

Thankfully for the Spurs, however, a red-hot start proved just enough to finish with a win.

Buoyed by a standout performance from second-year guard Lonnie Walker IV, San Antonio built a large enough lead and survived a furious fourth quarter rally to defeat the Toronto Raptors 93-90. The victory moves San Antonio to 2-1 in Las Vegas Summer League play.

Walker, the 18th pick in the 2018 NBA draft, took over the game in the first half, scoring 13 points in the first quarter alone, en route to a 32 point night on 12-of-23 shooting. He also tallied six rebounds and two assists, turning in his best performance in the Summer League so far.

"I've been working a lot," Walker said. "I've got a lot of fire built inside of me, just because of the adversity I faced my rookie year. Coach Chip Engelland, Coach Will Hardy, Coach Gregg Popovich and everyone within the Spurs organization have been with me in the gym day in and day out. It's finally starting to pay off."

Drew Eubanks (19 points) and Thomas Robinson (14) also scored in double figures for San Antonio. The entire 2019 draft class -- Luka Samanic, Keldon Johnson and Quinndary Weatherspoon -- was given the night off.

The Spurs led by as many as 26 points in the second half and held an 83-59 lead after three quarters, but Toronto roared back into contention, outscoring the Spurs 31-10 in the final frame. Jordan Loyd led the Raptors with 27 points. Chris Boucher added 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The Spurs will return to Summer League action against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.