WATCH: AT&T Center transforms from rodeo to Spurs' home court in less than a minute

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo came to an end last weekend and the AT&T Center has been transformed back into the Spurs home court.

The Spurs shared a 42-second time-lapse video Tuesday on Facebook of the dirt inside the arena being moved out and the hardwood being placed back on the floor.

About 2,100 tons of soil or 70 truckloads are brought into the AT&T Center to accommodate the rodeo.

The dirt, which was purchased in 1988, is then stored for next year. The Spurs have not played a home game since Feb. 3.

They will play their next three games at the AT&T Center. Check out the video below.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.