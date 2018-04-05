ESPN Fail: Network cuts to commercial during potential winning shot in Spurs-Lakers game

ESPN cut to a commercial during the worst possible time in the Spurs-Lakers game Wednesday night.

With 4.8 seconds remaining in a game tied at 108, Los Angeles’ Josh Hart drove to the basket for a potential game-winning layup, but ESPN prematurely cut to a commercial right as Hart took the shot.

When the broadcast cut back to the game seconds later, ESPN viewers saw the clock had expired and the game had gone into overtime.

Twitter users took notice and had a field day with the blunder. The website Deadspin tweeted a video that got several replies.

ICYMI: Here was ESPNs epic fail when they cut to commercial right as the game winning shot was being attempted during the #Spurs #Lakers game #NBA pic.twitter.com/DyPF19Djm1 — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) April 5, 2018

The Spurs ultimately lost in overtime. There was no word what led to the on-air gaffe.

