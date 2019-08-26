WATCH: Spurs guard Derrick White takes nasty fall, officially named to US roster

It was a weekend of ups and downs for Spurs guard Derrick White.

White was officially named Saturday morning to the US Men's Basketball National Team roster that will compete in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

RELATED: Spurs set date for Tony Parker's jersey retirement

Hours before that, White took a hard fall during the team's exhibition game loss Friday night against Australia.

White suffered a large cut above his left eye that required stitches.

Derrick White trips himself up & smacks his head on the court , probably dented the hardwood with that big forehead pic.twitter.com/cZYdBF3Mkh — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) August 24, 2019

He returned to action for Team USA's final exhibition game early Monday morning against Canada in Sydney.

Injury aside, White's ascension from US Select Team member to the national roster is one the highlights of the Spurs offseason.

RELATED: Spurs' longest-tenured employee, Pete Anton, dies at 93

There have been numerous player withdrawals from the roster, but White earned his way onto the final squad based on his practices and performances during Team USA's camp and recent exhibitions.

White is one of four Spurs players on World Cup rosters. Gregg Popovich is the head coach of Team USA.

Other Spurs players are Patty Mills (AUS), Chimezie Metu (NIG) and Marco Belinelli (ITA).

NEW: Bowl with WWE superstars, former Spurs at San Antonio charity event

White will wear No. 4 for Team USA when it tips off FIBA World Cup play on Sept. 1 against the Czech Republic.

(Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.