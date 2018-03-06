Spurs

WATCH: Spurs' Kyle Anderson wild alley-oop pass being called best assist of NBA season

Anderson threw pass behind back to Davis Bertans

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator
Headline Goes Here

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs forward Kyle Anderson saved the ball and possibly saved the season on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

With San Antonio clinging to a 79-78 lead in the fourth quarter, Anderson made what many people are calling the assist of the year, a no-look alley-oop pass to Davis Bertans.

More Headlines

Anderson started the play by poking the ball away from Memphis’ Wayne Selden Jr.

Bryn Forbes picked up the ball and threw it ahead to Anderson, but the pass appeared to be too far ahead.

Anderson hustled down the court, chased down the ball near the sideline and then threw it behind his head toward the basket.

The ball hung in the air before Bertans slammed it down to complete the play.

“I think he saw me or I know time probably just slows down when he has the ball,” Bertans joked after the game. “So he had probably like six seconds to figure out what to do.”

Anderson finished with 11 points, five steals and four assists to help the Spurs get a much-needed win.

San Antonio is currently in fifth place in the Western Conference and heads on a tough three-game road trip as they continue to fight for playoff position.

Follow RJ on Twitter I You can email story ideas to rmarquez@ksat.com

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.