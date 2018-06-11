What the Spurs would have to do to sign LeBron James this summer

SAN ANTONIO - LeBron James is expected to become a free agent this summer and that has fueled speculation about where James is going to take his talents next.

James can opt out of his current deal at the end of this month and begin to speak with NBA teams if he chooses to become a free agent on July 1.

The Spurs are one of a handful of teams linked to James. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas put San Antonio as sixth in the LeBron sweepstakes behind the LA Lakers, Houston, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Boston.

New York Times NBA insider Marc Stein wrote in his column over the weekend that Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will push for a meeting with James this summer.

“I’ve also been advised that the ever-persuasive San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich is bound to try to force his way into the conversation to sell James on the merits of South Texas,” Stein wrote.

Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray added to the speculation by tweeting a photo of James in a Spurs uniform immediately after the Cavs lost to the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

So what would it take to get LeBron to the Alamo City? A lot.

First and foremost, the Spurs would have to extend Kawhi Leonard and essentially ensure that James would have another star to play with in San Antonio.

Assuming James would go the free agent route, the Spurs would have to clear up about $35 million in cap space this summer.

Patty Mills would likely be involved in any trade to clear cap space and there are reports Pau Gasol or even LaMarcus Aldridge would also be part of any deal.

It would be difficult to see San Antonio lose Aldridge after he was named All-NBA second team and carried the Spurs this season, but that may be the steep price the Spurs have to pay if James indicates he wants to come to San Antonio.

Keep in mind, other teams will want something of value in return to assist San Antonio’s chase for James.

The Spurs would also likely lose either Danny Green or Rudy Gay, or both. Green and Gay have player options and could hit free agency themselves.

Young players such as Derrick White and future draft picks could also be part of a deal to get James to San Antonio.

Lastly, the Spurs would have to decide if Tony Parker will be a part of their future.

Parker will hit free agency this summer and has said he would like to extend his career in San Antonio, but he would have to accept a contract significantly less than his previous deal.

Parker said a month ago he would be open to all proposals from any team.

Much like when they signed Aldridge in the summer of 2015, the Spurs would have to work some magic and move mountains to sign LeBron, but there’s a chance, even if it’s a small one.

Now that the season is over, the real fun can begin.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.